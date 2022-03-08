Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $295.48 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock worth $107,586,674. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

