Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

