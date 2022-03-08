Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

