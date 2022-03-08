LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,731 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.61% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

