LPL Financial LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Royal Gold by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $131.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

