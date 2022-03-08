LPL Financial LLC Buys 90,128 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:DPG opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.