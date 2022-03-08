LPL Financial LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

