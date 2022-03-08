LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,389 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.