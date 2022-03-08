Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVLU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 70,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

