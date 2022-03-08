LumiraDx (LMDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect LumiraDx to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LumiraDx stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

