Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) versus Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Financial Comparison

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 34.28% 11.52% 1.25% Macatawa Bank 35.24% 11.64% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 3.22 $28.40 million $2.31 9.63 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.75 $29.01 million $0.85 10.61

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate, land and construction loans, agricultural, investor commercial real estate loans, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

