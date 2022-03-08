Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 644,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,488,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

