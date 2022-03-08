MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 1,281,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

