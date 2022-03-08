MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.35. 35,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

