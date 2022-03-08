Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.15

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 2638145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Magna International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

