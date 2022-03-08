Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.93

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1262465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $732.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

