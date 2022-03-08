MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $12,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 204,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

