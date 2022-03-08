Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

