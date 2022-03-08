Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,229,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,375.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $$1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

