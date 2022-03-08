Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 1,720,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $3,366,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

