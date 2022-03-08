Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

