Marqeta (MQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marqeta stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.
MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
