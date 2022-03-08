Marqeta (MQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $9,059,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marqeta by 2,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 401,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

