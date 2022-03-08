Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

