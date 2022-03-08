Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,851 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,627,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

