Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Hooker Furniture worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

