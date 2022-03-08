Marshall Wace LLP Invests $186,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Bassett Furniture Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

