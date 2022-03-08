Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MINM stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.28. Minim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

