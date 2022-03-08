Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 108.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 14,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 30,892 shares of company stock valued at $73,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Profile (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.