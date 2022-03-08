Marshall Wace LLP Takes $215,000 Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ATLC opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

