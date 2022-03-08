Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of First Bank worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth $138,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 64.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 28.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.85. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.