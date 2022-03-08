Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.42.

MRE opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$644.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

