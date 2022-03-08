Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

