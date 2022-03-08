Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,317 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $376.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $41.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

