McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

REGN opened at $618.59 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

