Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89. Mercurity Fintech has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $11.16.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

