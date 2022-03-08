Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $500,429.32 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTH stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 6,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,619. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

