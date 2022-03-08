Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.80% of Meritage Homes worth $65,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,820,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,008 shares of company stock worth $8,510,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

