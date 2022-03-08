Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

MRUS stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

