Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.47% of Mesa Air Group worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 387,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 190.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.