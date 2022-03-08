Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.55. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 77,850 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
The firm has a market cap of $465.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
