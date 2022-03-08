Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.55. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 77,850 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The firm has a market cap of $465.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

