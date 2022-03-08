Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Financial Survey

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Platforms and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 1 12 32 1 2.72 Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00

Meta Platforms currently has a consensus price target of $338.45, suggesting a potential upside of 80.54%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 133.93%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Platforms and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 4.33 $39.37 billion $13.80 13.58 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.81 -$24.95 million N/A N/A

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 33.38% 29.71% 23.51% Taboola.com N/A -7.32% -3.52%

Risk and Volatility

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Taboola.com on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc., engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

