Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $756.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.