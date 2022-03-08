Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 350,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 705.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 46,695 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 58.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.00 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.79 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.20 and its 200 day moving average is 1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

