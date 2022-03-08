Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glatfelter by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 602,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

GLT opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

Glatfelter Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.