Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,843 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

