Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 985 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

