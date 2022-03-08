MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 47,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,999. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
