MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MCR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 47,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,999. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.