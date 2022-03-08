MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after buying an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

