Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,656,000 after buying an additional 1,655,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.38. 1,271,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.