Millennium Management LLC Acquires 54,198 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Textainer Group worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TGH opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

